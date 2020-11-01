'It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home': Joe Biden

Michigan: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on Saturday made their first joint campaign stopover in Flint, where they slammed incumbent Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

"It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home," Biden was quoted by Fox News. "We are done with the chaos, the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure [and] refusing to take any responsibility."

Biden thanked Obama for being a "great" president and suggested a Biden presidency would be free of scandal. "[We] went through eight years without one single trace of scandal ... It's gonna be nice to return to that," Biden said.

Both Biden and Obama slammed Trump for claiming in Michigan on Friday that doctors are purposely inflating the coronavirus death numbers to make money.

"What in the hell is wrong with this man?" Biden said. "Excuse my language but think about it -- it's perverted. He may believe it because he doesn't do anything other than for money."

Meanwhile, Trump in a Twitter post hit back at the Biden-Obama duo saying, they owe a massive apology to the people of Flint. "Biden and Obama owe a massive apology to the people of Flint. The water was poisoned on their watch. Not only did they fail them, Biden proudly accepted the endorsement of disastrous Gov Rick Snyder! Unlike Biden, I will always stand with the people of the great state of Michigan!" Trump tweeted.

According to Fox News, Joe Biden's lead over President Trump has narrowed slightly to 8 points from a 10-point lead in early October, ahead of the US presidential elections, scheduled on November 3.

Currently, Biden is leading Trump with a 52-44 per cent margin, as to 53-43 per cent lead three weeks ago.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

