Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the White House, shortly after US media called the race for the Democrat over Donald Trump.

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together," Trudeau said in a statement.

Trudeau has had a frequently stormy relationship with Trump, who once tweeted the Canadian leader was "very dishonest & weak" over a dispute on US tariffs.

Trump imposed punitive tariffs on imports of Canadian aluminum and steel in June 2018, in the midst of negotiating the new free trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico known as the USMCA.

Ottawa hit back at the time with tariffs on American aluminum and steel, as well as whiskey, ketchup, orange juice, lawn mowers, sailboats and more.

Trudeau declined to travel to Washington to join in the USMCA launch ceremony earlier this year, after Trump floated the idea of again hitting the country with tariffs.

The United States is Canada's largest trading partner, with Can$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) flowing across the border each day.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via