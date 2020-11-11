'Lot to do together to promote shared priorities': Macron to Biden

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron today said he had congratulated Joe Biden on his win in the US presidential election and stressed they had much to do to promote shared priorities.

"I spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. We'll have a lot to do together to promote shared priorities - climate, global health, international security - and effective multilateral action," Macron tweeted.

I spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. We’ll have a lot to do together to promote shared priorities - climate, global health, international security - and effective multilateral action. pic.twitter.com/h1zStqEf2J — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 10, 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had congratulatory calls with leaders of France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom. During the call, President-elect Biden thanked President Emmanuel Macron of France for his congratulations and expressed his desire to strengthen relations between the United States and France, its oldest ally.

Biden conveyed his interest in reinvigorating bilateral and trans-Atlantic ties, including through NATO and the European Union, according to a readout of the call issued by Biden-Harris Transition.

They discussed cooperating on a range of shared interests, such as containing COVID-19 and building global health security; tackling the threat of climate change; strengthening human rights, and laying the foundations for a sustainable global economic recovery.

Despite Biden being declared as the presidential-elect, Trump has refused to accept defeat.

President Donald Trump's lawyers are filing lawsuits with the courts of different states with demands to suspend the counting of votes and investigate alleged violations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via