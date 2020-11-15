Trump tweets, retreats, saying he concedes nothing on the 'rigged election'

US President Donald Trump said Joe Biden “won because the Election was Rigged," according to a post on Twitter on Sunday morning, thus reiterating the much-debunked claims of election fraud.

It was the first time Trump has seemingly conceded the outcome of the 3 November election.

“He won because the Election was Rigged.. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"Trump said on Twitter.

"All of the mechanical “glitches" that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!" Trump further tweeted.

On Sunday the president appeared, almost as an aside in his ninth Twitter post of the morning, to find a way out of his conundrum of how to recognize defeat and claim victory at the same time.

An hour later, while in a motorcade heading to his golf course in Virginia, Trump recanted, saying “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go."

Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement that the president’s initial tweet “was referring to the mindset of the media."

As recently as Saturday Trump had tweeted that “We will WIN!," railed against vote-recounting efforts in Georgia, and pushed debunked theories of voting-machine irregularities.

His campaign, attempting to take the election outcome to the courts, has suffered numerous setbacks.

Trump has done little over the past two weeks on some of the administration’s top pre-election priorities. The stimulus deal he tried to ram through in the closing days of the campaign with ever-higher offers looks dead for now.

His coronavirus briefing on Friday ended a lengthy time out of the public eye. He’s stopped calling out governors who are pushing more aggressive lockdowns. And even his prized ban of the Chinese app TikTok has been pushed off, for now.

Trump didn’t speak in public from Nov. 7 -- the day news organizations declared Biden the winner -- through Friday afternoon. It was the longest stretch of time without addressing the public since taking office.

The vacuum has been filled by steady speculation about what advice Trump is getting from family members and others about how and when to acknowledge that he’s not getting a second term, and how best to protect his legacy and brand -- including for a possible comeback run in 2024.

Trump’s inaction, coupled with his blocking Biden’s ability to get access to federal agencies by refusing to concede, leaves the nation in a unusual state with its outgoing president not doing the job, and its incoming leader stymied from key functions.

On Twitter, Trump continued his claims of victory amid what he says was a “Rigged Election" rife with fraudulently cast votes and botched tallies in Biden’s favor. But the campaign hasn’t provided evidence to back up those claims, and its legal challenges crumbled in several states on Friday.

The president suffered another setback when news networks called Georgia for Biden. That would give Biden 306 electoral votes, far above the 270 needed to win, leaving Trump with 232. All 50 states’ presidential races have been called by news organizations including Associated Press and major networks.

Biden’s leads across a number of crucial swing states are large enough that they should withstand any recount, barring a massive and unprecedented error in tabulation.

