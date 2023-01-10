'… Meghan was mimicking': When Prince Harry asked his wife not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal2 min read . 03:31 PM IST
I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother, Prince Harry said in his memoir ‘Spare’
Prince Harry had requested his wife Meghan Markle not to get a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as people might assume that she is trying to mimic Princess Diana, Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir Spare. However, the couple had a good laugh over the advice ahead of a trip to India.
“Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal. She’d asked why and I’d said: My mum," Prince Harry wrote.
“I’d explained that my mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother,’ the Duke of Sussex said in his memoir.
Earlier, Prince Harry had claimed that Meghan has trolled time and again for no fault of hers. He even claimed that his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “stereotyped" Meghan as a “divorced biracial American actress" and they never got on with Meghan Markle “from the get-go".
“There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning. American actress, right, and that was playing out in the British press in the media at the time as well. Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law – some of the way that they were acting or behaving – definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in," Prince Harry said.
After days of TV interviews, leaks, and a mistaken early release, Prince Harry's memoir officially went on sale on Tuesday and eager readers headed to bookshops to get their copy with its intimate revelations about the British royal family.
Harry's book "Spare" has garnered attention around the world with its disclosures about his personal struggles and its accusations about other royals, including his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.
