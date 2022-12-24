British daily apologises after Meghan Markle called 'monster' and a lot more3 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 02:13 PM IST
Meghan Markle should be stripped off and paraded through the streets, says the article.
Meghan Markle should be stripped off and paraded through the streets, says the article.
The Sun has expressed regret over Jeremy Clarkson's article on Meghan Markle, in which he called The Duchess of Sussex a “unhinged monster". More than 17,500 people contacted the Independent Press Standards Organization to complain against the column within a few days. In the same column, the journalist said that Meghan should be stripped off and paraded through the streets.