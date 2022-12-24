The Sun has expressed regret over Jeremy Clarkson's article on Meghan Markle, in which he called The Duchess of Sussex a “unhinged monster". More than 17,500 people contacted the Independent Press Standards Organization to complain against the column within a few days. In the same column, the journalist said that Meghan should be stripped off and paraded through the streets.

“At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, "Shame!" and throw lumps of excrement at her," Clarkson wrote while giving a vague reference to a scene from Game of Thrones.

This is vile & depraved! That a public figure is emboldened to write these words about another human is sickening!



His confidence that many others share the same level of depravity, is scary!



Let's be clear that this is sexualised violence against women!#JeremyClarkson pic.twitter.com/woOWzHR4pi — Tessy Ojo CBE (@Ttall) December 17, 2022

“I had argument with someone – we both agreed Meghan Markle is unhinged monster, but couldn’t agree just how awful she is," Clarkson wrote in the column, which has now been removed from the website upon his request.

“WE all know in our heart of hearts that Harold Markle is a slightly dim but fun- loving chin who flew Apache helicopter gunships in Afghanistan and cavorted around Las Vegas hotel rooms with naked hookers," Clarkson wrote further while referring to Prince Harry as Harold Markle. “But then along came Meghan, who obviously used some vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke."

“Columnists' opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility. We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry," the publication said in a statement. “The article has been removed from our website and archives."

“The Sun has a proud history of campaigning, from Help for Heroes to Jabs Army, Who Cares Wins and over 50 years of working in partnership with charities, our campaigns have helped change Britain for the better," it added.

In a letter to the newspaper's editor, more than 60 MPs from all parties demanded an apology and "action taken" against Clarkson over the article. While The Sun removed the story, it does not clarify if any action has been taken against the author.

The Sun’s response has not been taken well by users either. “Bullshit response from The Sun in response to complaints against Jeremy Clarkson’s accidental-on-purpose misogynoir," wrote author Monisha Rajesh.

“Remember, that Jeremy Clarkson article was not a slip of the tongue or a tweet written in a moment of madness. It was an article written, read and re-read. It was seen by multiple editors and copywriters. All of whom must have thought, “this is okay," wrote author Ali Milani.

“I want to thank Jeremy Clarkson for proving once and for all that Meghan and Harry were always telling the truth about everything," wrote singer Stella Parton.