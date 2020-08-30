'Need to be careful to separate other political issues from WTO': Okonjo-Iweala

I think the WTO is very relevant because the multilateral trading system that we all believe in is still very relevant notwithstanding all the bilateral and regional agreements. The multilateral trading system is a platform from which all members, all 164 countries can come around for negotiations and they have a dispute resolution mechanism to which they can bring disputes. This is unique and we are going to have the multilateral system because trade is an essential part of the 21st century. So, WTO will continue to be relevant as a rules-based organisation but the WTO needs to move up to take cognisance of 21st century issues very quickly in order not to fall too behind. I think that one of the reasons why you are seeing so many bilateral and regional agreements is because the WTO has fallen a bit behind, it is not up to speed. When I talk of 21st century issues I am talking about the digital economy. You have seen how the pandemic has just accelerated this, there was already a trend towards this. But covid-19 has accelerated this and everything is done digitally. There is e-commerce. But as we speak the e-commerce negotiations are ongoing and they are not multilateral but plurilateral—which means not every member is participating in those meetings. So that means the WTO has fallen behind. So what I am advocating is that the WTO needs to embrace these new issues because if it doesn’t, you have bilateral agreements of countries or regional agreements. The other is the green economy. The WTO also needs to look at the trade rules that can support sustainability. And that is why the fisheries negotiations is exciting because it does support sustainability and bio-diversity of our oceans but we need more—the WTO needs to be cognisant of the circular economy and the micro, medium and small enterprises which are very important in India and elsewhere in the developing world. These are what create most of the employment. And most of these are operated by women. So I think WTO rules need to be more inclusive of MSMEs as well as women. Let me also speak about covid-19. I am the WHO (world health organisation) envoy on covid ( for accelerating availability of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics) and African Union envoy on covid-19. And trade rules that govern the availability of access to things like vaccines need to be looked at. So, this can be an opportunity for WTO to actually help solve a key problem by looking at accessibility and affordability, for countries to license the production of drugs or things like vaccines under WTO rules while still protecting intellectual property rights so that research and innovation can continue. WTO has a lot to say about that but it has to be vocal and visible. I bring the issues of public health and trade together.