'On my watch!' says Trump on Moderna vaccine news; 'one step closer,' tweets Biden

US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden today hailed the early trial results of Moderna Inc's experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidate after it proved 94.5% effecting in preventing novel coronavirus.

Boasting of the trial results by the US-based biotechnology company, Trump said that “these great discoveries" happened on his watch.

"Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great "historians", please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!" Trump tweeted.

Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great “historians, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Biden said the news is “further reason to feel hopeful" but at the same time he urged Americans to continue to practice social-distancing.

"Today's news of a second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful. What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control," Biden said.

Today's news of a second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful. What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2020

"Once again, I congratulate the brilliant women and men who produced this breakthrough and have brought us one step closer to beating this virus. I am also thankful for the frontline workers who are still confronting the virus around the clock," tweeted the President-elect.

Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy, who is co-chair of the Biden Transition COVID-19 Advisory, described this as a promising news.

"Promising News: early data today from a second #covid19 vaccine shows 94.5% effectiveness. This is very encouraging. FDA evaluation still needed and wide availability is months away, so keep masking, distancing, and hand washing to Stop the Spread," he said.

Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving highly effective in a major trial, a second ray of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a resurgent virus that is now killing more than 8,000 people a day worldwide.

The company said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from Moderna’s ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

The results are “truly striking," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert. Earlier this year, Fauci said he would be happy with a COVID-19 vaccine that was 60% effective.

A vaccine can’t come fast enough, as virus cases topped 11 million in the U.S. over the weekend — 1 million of them recorded in just the past week — and governors and mayors are ratcheting up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving. The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, over 245,000 of them in the U.S.

Stocks rallied on Wall Street and elsewhere around the world on rising hopes that the global economy could start returning to normal in the coming months. Moderna was up 7.5% in the morning, while companies that have benefited from the stay-at-home economy were down, including Zoom, Peloton and Netflix.

Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, welcomed the “really important milestone" but said having similar results from two different companies is what’s most reassuring.

With inputs from agencies

