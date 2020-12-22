‘Only 1 in stock!’ The mystery of a stolen stradivarius takes a twist

When violinist David Sarser got a last-minute call on Aug. 16, 1962, to perform at NBC Studios, he went to his Midtown Manhattan music studio to grab his prized Stradivarius violin. It was gone.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation pursued the violin, crafted in 1735 and worth millions today, for decades. Agents traced it to Japan, but the case eventually ran cold.
