As Covid-19 challenges doctors and patients alike, it is also forging intense new bonds between them. The disease has no standard treatment. There is yet no cure. It is unnoticed by some and unsparing to others. In severe cases, it ravages the lungs, filling its tiny air sacs with fluid that restricts oxygen from reaching the bloodstream. Without oxygen, organs fail. Doctors can only try medications to keep the virus at bay long enough for the body to muster its natural defenses.