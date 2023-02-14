‘Small, metallic balloon’: Pentagon issues memo on object shot down over Canada

The unidentified object flying over Yukon was shot down on Saturday appears to be small, metallic balloon. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that on his orders US fighter jet had shot down the object.

As per the latest report by CNN, Pentagon in a memo sent to lawmakers said that the unidentified flying object appeared to be a “small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload below it."

The memo as obtained by CNN also wrote that the object crossed near “US sensitive sites" before it was shot down. It also wrote to the lawmakers that the which was object shot down over Lake Huron, in Michigan “subsequently slowly descended" into the water after impact.

It further added that the object which was shot down over Alaska on Friday was that of the “size of a small car" and not similar to the Chinese spy balloon shot off the coast of South Carolina.

The Pentagon memo also added that there were no further details about the object including its capabilities, its purpose, or even its origin.

It also added that “recovery/exploitation" efforts were underway to retrieve the object shot down in Canada’s Yukon territory, further adding that officials both in US and Canada were attempting to identify debris.

“Canadian officials are leading that investigation, though the FBI was embedded with them," according to the memo as reported by CNN.

In a press conference, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the Chinese spy balloon is linked to intelligence collection.

While addressing a press conference, Kirby said, “China has a high-altitude balloon program for intelligence collection that's connected to the People's Liberation Army."

Further adding he said that the Chinese spy balloon program targeted the United States' "closest allies and partners," but provided "limited additive" intelligence collection capabilities.

The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month.

The three objects, including one shot down Sunday over Lake Huron, were unmanned and traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian commercial air traffic, said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. And though the Biden administration does not yet have evidence that they were equipped for spying purposes, officials have not ruled that out either, he said.

On Friday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the combined U.S.-Canada organization known as NORAD that provides shared defense of airspace over the two nations, detected and shot down an object near sparsely populated Deadhorse, Alaska.

Later that evening, NORAD detected a second object flying at a high altitude over Alaska, U.S. officials said. It crossed into Canadian airspace Saturday and was over the Yukon, a remote territory, when it was ordered shot down by Trudeau.

In both of those incidents, the objects were flying at roughly 40,000 feet (12,000 meters). The object on Sunday was flying at about 20,000 feet (6,000 meters).

None of the three most recent objects has been recovered, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Brussels, where he was scheduled to attend a NATO defense ministers meeting this week.

Austin said weather has impeded recovery efforts in Alaska, while in Canada the object was shot down in a very remote area that was also impeding efforts. In Alaska, where the object landed on sea ice, wind chill and safety concerns “are dictating recovery timelines," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)