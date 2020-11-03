'Step up': Dr Tedros urges leaders as coronavirus cases surge in Europe, US

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday warned that the world faces “another critical moment for action".

"Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose," said the WHO chief while addressing the usual Monday evening press briefing via Zoom.

"Seize the opportunity, it’s not too late," Dr Tedros, who is self-quarantining after a contact has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, added.

We are at another critical moment for action in the #COVID19 pandemic. Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose. We must seize the opportunity, it’s not too late. Together! pic.twitter.com/mEaTmnwA1e — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 2, 2020

"We all have a role to play in suppressing transmission and we have seen across the world that it’s possible," Dr Tedros said.

The WHO chief also said that in some countries, cases are going up exponentially and hospitals have reached capacity, which poses a risk to patients and health workers alike.

"This is leaving health workers with difficult decisions to make on how to prioritise care for those that are sick," he added.

His comments came as the US and Europe is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced that England will enter into a second national lockdown in the coming days amid a sharp rise in infections. Germany, Belgium, France and Greece have also imposed additional lockdown measures aimed at combating the rise in Covid-19 cases in those countries.

Global coronavirus wrap

Global cases of coronavirus has topped 46.8 million, while the death toll have surged to over 1,205,000, as per the Johns Hopkins University.

As of today morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 46,801,621 and 1,205,221, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

America is the worst-hit nation with the globe's highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths at 9,284,261 and 231,507, respectively.

India comes next in terms of infections at 8,229,313, while the country's death toll soared to 122,607.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,545,705), Russia (1,642,665), France (1,460,745), Spain (1,240,697), Argentina (1,183,131), Colombia (1,083,321), the UK (1,057,021), Mexico (933,155), Peru (902,503), Italy (731,588), South Africa (727,595), Iran (628,780), Germany (560,586), Chile (513,140), and Iraq (478,701), the CSSE figures showed.

