'Uncle Robert, we love you': Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump died on Saturday night after being hospitalised in New York. Donald Trump's children Ivanka and Eric have expressed sadness over the demise of their Uncle.

"Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always," Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka said on Twitter.

In a Twitter post, Eric described Robert as an "incredible man"

“Robert Trump was an incredible man - strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family," said Eric Trump in a tweet.

He died just a day after Donald Trump visited him in the hospital. "It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Trump said in a statement.

Robert, who was the youngest of the five Trump siblings, was born in 1948. He worked on Wall Street before joining the family real estate business.

Quieter and less famous than Donald, Robert nevertheless became an integral part of the Trump Organization and was fiercely loyal to his older brother.

While usually avoiding the limelight, earlier this year Robert Trump unsuccessfully tried to block publication of a book by his niece Mary Trump, arguing that she was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather's estate.

