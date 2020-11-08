Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shared a rather jovial video of her phone call with President-elect Joe Biden right after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. In the video, she is seen congratulating Biden over the presidential win after a gruelling four-day counting of votes.

The California state senator posted a video on Twitter in which it seemed like she was on a run when she ecstatically spoke, "We did it, Joe."

“You’re going to be the next president of the United States," The President-elect's running mate added laughing.

This win makes Kamala Harris the first female, first Black and, first South Asian vice president-elect. Biden and Harris would swear in as the President and the Vice President, respectively on 20 January, 2021.

After CNN, NBC News and CBS News declared the result, Harris and Biden have changed their Twitter bios to Vice President-elect and President-elect of the United States, respectively.

"President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans," reads 77-year-old Biden’s new Twitter profile.

Leaders across the world took to Twitter congratulating both Biden and Harris. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Kamala Harris's achievement on Twitter saying , "I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, also took to Twitter to congratulate the winner of the US Elections. "Congratulations to President-elect @Joe Biden," he tweeted.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020

Fresh president, Emmanuel Macron, tweeted a message congratulat to Biden and Harris and said, "Let's work together!"

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said, "The US is our most important ally and look forward to working closely together," in a statement he shared on Twitter.

Biden and Harris gave their victory speech before a drive-in audience in his hometown, Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday night. Biden addressed Trump voters in the speech, saying he would act as their president as much as he would for those who voted for him.

The Democratic candidate's vote count reached 273 during the counting in Pennsylvania out of the 538 Electoral College votes, crossing the required number of votes which is 270 while Donald Trump's count reached 214 according to AP.

