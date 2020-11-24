‘We’re drowning’: Hospitals in America’s heartland flooded with covid cases

All told, COVID-19 has claimed more than 256,000 lives in the United States. The virus’ mortality rate has dropped as doctors have learned more about the disease, and vaccines developed by Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and others could hit the market early next year. In the meantime, smaller hospitals say they are employing the same drugs - such as remdesivir and dexamethasone - that big-city facilities do, but don’t have the same access to ICU equipment or specialized expertise.