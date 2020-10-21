A series of quakes with a preliminary magnitude of up to 5.7 were felt across southwest Iceland on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The tremors struck as Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was giving a live stream interview in Reykjavik to the Washington Post on the country’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jakobsdottir quickly resumed her composure after hearing a loud bang in her office and saying: “Oh my God, there’s an earthquake!", before adding: “Well, this is Iceland. Sorry about that" and continuing to answer the questions.

"Spoke with David Ignatius about COVID-19 and how we are dealing with the situation here in Iceland. We also spoke about the heart and soul of the Icelandic people. And then we had an earthquake. I hope everyone is feeling good and steady,"Katrin Jakobsdottir tweeted.

The earthquake occurred at 1:43 p.m. local time (1343 GMT) with first measurements putting it at magnitude 5.5, the office said, adding that several aftershocks had been detected.

An initial measurement by the German Research Center for Geosciences, GEOFON, said the quake that hit the Atlantic island was of magnitude 5.7, but that number was later revised to 5.5.

MPs in the Reykjavik parliament building froze during the quake, television images showed, and they stopped work for around 15 minutes.

Buildings shook in the capital and a loud throbbing sound could be heard, an AFP correspondent said.

Iceland's meteorological institute said the epicentre of the quake lay about 20 kilometres outside the capital near the Seltun geothermal area.

Iceland has active volcanoes and quakes are not infrequent. The region has been hit by several tremors since January.





