Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday that Taipei will continue working with the United States and other democracies as the island faces "continued authoritarian expansionism" from China.

China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan on Saturday, the Taiwanese government said, in retaliation for a meeting between the US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy and the president of the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory.

"In recent years we have faced continued authoritarian expansionism," Tsai said at the meeting.

"Cooperation among democracies has become even more important. We will continue to work with the US and other like-minded countries to jointly defend the values of freedom and democracy, she added.

McCaul -- who oversees all US military sales to foreign nations -- said Washington was working to quickly supply weapons to Taiwan.

"We are doing everything we can in Congress to speed up these sales and get the weapons that you need to defend yourself, and we will provide training to your military, not for war, but for peace," he said.

"It's important that all democracies stand together against tyranny and oppression, whether it be (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to Communist China's acts of aggression against your nation and the Pacific."

Speaker Kevin McCarthy held talks with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday in California, adding to a series of foreign lawmakers who have met Tsai to show support in the face of Chinese intimidation. Beijing responded Friday by imposing a travel ban and financial sanctions against American groups and individuals associated with Tsai's U.S. visit.

On Saturday, eight warships and 42 planes were detected near Taiwan, 29 of which crossed the middle line of the strait that separates the island from the mainland, the island's Ministry of Defense said. The planes included Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11 and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters, it said.

Taiwan split with China after a civil war in 1949. The ruling Communist Party says the island is obliged to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing says contact with foreign officials encourages Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step the ruling party says would lead to war.

“This is a serious warning against the collusion and provocation between the Taiwan independence' separatist forces and external forces," said a People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command statement. The “Joint Sword" exercises are a “necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The war games will send planes, ships and personnel into "the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island's east", said Shi Yin, a PLA spokesman.

Taiwan's defence ministry on Saturday said it would respond to China's operation "with a calm, rational, and serious attitude, and monitor the situation based on the principle of 'not escalating conflicts, nor causing disputes' to defend our national sovereignty and security".

(With inputs from agencies)