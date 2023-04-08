‘Will work with US, other democracies,’ says Taiwan Prez Tsai Ing-wen to counter China's authoritarianism2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 12:59 PM IST
- Beijing announced three-days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday, calling them a stern warning to the self-ruled island's government after Tsai met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday that Taipei will continue working with the United States and other democracies as the island faces "continued authoritarian expansionism" from China.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×