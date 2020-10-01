‘Will you shut up, man?’

Polls have put public disapproval of Mr. Trump on the virus at nearly 57%, a high number given that most governors have strong approval ratings on the virus. This is almost entirely a function of the early, ill-run coronavirus news conferences, which consisted mainly of Mr. Trump promoting himself and picking fights with reporters, when the country was tuning in daily for straight information about the emerging crisis. If Mr. Trump loses, those press conferences will be the straw that did it.