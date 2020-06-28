‘Window is closing’ to control coronavirus in US, says health secretary

The warnings by Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control from 2009 to 2017, and Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, came as a new poll showed confidence in how the U.S. is dealing with Covid-19 has fallen.In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Frieden said the virus continued to have the “upper hand," even as he acknowledged Americans had become tired of the restrictions needed to contain it.“We’re all sick and tired of staying home. But you know what? The virus is not tired of making us sick," he said.