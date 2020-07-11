Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa, to be repatriated today
The government is repatriating stranded Indians under the Vande Bharat mission.

1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa, to be repatriated today

1 min read . 08:55 AM IST PTI

  • This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic, socio-cultural group
  • Over 50 of the passengers are IT employees from Bengaluru

JOHANNESBURG : Around 1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus-related restrictions, will be repatriated on Sunday.

Around 1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus-related restrictions, will be repatriated on Sunday.

This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic, socio-cultural group.

This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic, socio-cultural group.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Over 50 of the passengers are IT employees from Bengaluru who have been stuck in South Africa after their contracts with various local companies expired prematurely with businesses scaling down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, 14 South Africans, who were on home-leave will be returning to their jobs in Indian mines.

The Indian government has arranged three Vande Bharat mission flights from South Africa, repatriating thousands.

The Sunday flight has not been filled to capacity, indicating that very few Indians are left who seek urgent repatriation.

“This repatriation assignment has given us a different opportunity and satisfaction. Despite having normal day jobs, we did not mind the late night work one bit and it is a different feeling when we are of help to someone, especially in such unprecedented times," said John Francis, vice president of India Club.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated