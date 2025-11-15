$1 billion lawsuit hangs over BBC as US President Donald Trump promises legal action over misleading edit

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) asserted that he would take legal action against the BBC over a misleading edit of his 6 January 2021 speech that sparked resignations and apologies from the British broadcaster.

Trump also added that he had not yet spoken to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the BBC issue, but added that he would call Starmer over the weekend.

Earlier, Trump had threatened to sue the British broadcaster for a whopping $1 billion.

Subsequently, the BBC acknowledged an error on its part and apologized to Trump, but maintained that it had not defamed the US President and rejected the basis for the lawsuit threat.