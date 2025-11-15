$1 billion lawsuit hangs over BBC as US President Donald Trump promises legal action over misleading edit

Earlier, the BBC had acknowledged an error on its part and apologized to Donald Trump, but maintained that it had not defamed the US President and rejected the basis for the lawsuit threat.

Published15 Nov 2025, 05:42 AM IST
A person walks with an umbrella outside BBC Broadcasting House, after Director General Tim Davie and CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday, November 9, following accusations of bias at the British broadcaster, including in the way it edited a speech by US President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, November 14, 2025.(Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) asserted that he would take legal action against the BBC over a misleading edit of his 6 January 2021 speech that sparked resignations and apologies from the British broadcaster.

Trump also added that he had not yet spoken to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the BBC issue, but added that he would call Starmer over the weekend.

Earlier, Trump had threatened to sue the British broadcaster for a whopping $1 billion.

Subsequently, the BBC acknowledged an error on its part and apologized to Trump, but maintained that it had not defamed the US President and rejected the basis for the lawsuit threat.

(This is developing story. Check back for updates)

