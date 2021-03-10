Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >$1 billion more needed for COVAX COVID-19 vaccine rollout: UNICEF chief

$1 billion more needed for COVAX COVID-19 vaccine rollout: UNICEF chief

In this image made from UNTV video, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore speaks during a U.N. Security Council high-level meeting on COVID-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations, chaired by British Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at UN headquarters, in New York. (UNTV via AP)
1 min read . 08:58 PM IST Reuters

  • UNICEF, the world's single largest vaccine buyer, is part of the World Health Organization-backed COVAX programme to supply COVID-19 shots to emerging economies.

DUBAI : The United Nations' children's fund on Wednesday urged countries to contribute more money to help poor countries access coronavirus vaccines, saying around $1 billion was needed.

The United Nations' children's fund on Wednesday urged countries to contribute more money to help poor countries access coronavirus vaccines, saying around $1 billion was needed.

UNICEF, the world's single largest vaccine buyer, is part of the World Health Organization-backed COVAX programme to supply COVID-19 shots to emerging economies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Exports in March expected to record healthy growth: Commerce Secretary

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST

Aims to make automobile industry worth 10 lakh crore in next 5 years: Gadkari

1 min read . 08:29 PM IST

India to impose steep customs duty on solar cells, modules from April 2022

4 min read . 08:26 PM IST

Telcos can only use govt approved equipment from 15 June

2 min read . 08:20 PM IST

UNICEF, the world's single largest vaccine buyer, is part of the World Health Organization-backed COVAX programme to supply COVID-19 shots to emerging economies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Exports in March expected to record healthy growth: Commerce Secretary

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST

Aims to make automobile industry worth 10 lakh crore in next 5 years: Gadkari

1 min read . 08:29 PM IST

India to impose steep customs duty on solar cells, modules from April 2022

4 min read . 08:26 PM IST

Telcos can only use govt approved equipment from 15 June

2 min read . 08:20 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We have been asking the world for more funding ... for UNICEF and our distribution to countries we still need about $1 billion," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said at a virtual event organised by Dubai's World Government Summit.

That funding could be used strengthen health systems in poorer nations and support the distribution of vaccines there, she said.

The COVAX initiative aims to deliver at least 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year, including 1.3 billion doses to lower-income countries.

Fore urged vaccine makers to sign licensing agreements so vaccines could be made locally, singling out Africa as one market that needed it.

She also said it was unlikely the COVAX scheme would be able to cover the world this year.

"There is still more to do and we could do with more help and assistance."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.