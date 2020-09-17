1 in 7 Russia’s covid vaccine volunteers report side effects: Russian Minister

India and Russia are in talks about the vaccine to be made available for Indian population. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund will supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s, it said in a statement on Wednesday. “Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India," the RDIF said in a statement. India will also conduct clinical trials on its own population before approving the vaccine administration. “The Phase I and II results have shown promise, and we will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators," G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said.