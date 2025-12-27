1 killed, 26 injured as 50+ motorists collide on Japan's Kan-etsu Expressway at the heels of holiday season

The start of the holiday season in Japan was marked by a fatal accident on Friday on the Kan-etsu Expressway which claimed one life while 26 others were injured in the series of collision. The tragic incident was reported from a place located about 160 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of the capital city — Tokyo.

According to Gunma prefectural highway police, the pileup on the Kan-etsu Expressway on 26 December night started with a collision between two trucks in the town of Minakami. The snowy weather conditions aggravated the problem as cars coming from behind were unable to brake on the snowy surface. As the trucks blocked parts of the expressway, motorists crashed into each other. Over 50 vehicles were involved in the pileup, AP quoted police as saying.

The deceased was identified as a 77-year-old woman from Tokyo, AP reported. Among the 26 injured, five were reported to be in critical condition.

Fire engulfs multiple vehicles Blaze erupted at the far end of the pileup and engulfed more than a dozen vehicles. Some of the vehicles involved in the collision were reduced to ashes, although nobody was injured from the fire. It took emergency responders seven yours to douse the massive fire.

When many Japanese kicked off their year-end and New Year holidays, a warning about heavy snow was in effect late Friday. Parts of the expressway were closed as the authorities launched police investigation, tried to take situation under control and remove wreckage.