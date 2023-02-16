1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Texas shopping mall
- El Paso police said hours after the gunfire that two people had been taken into custody, though details of what led the shooting remained unclear.
One person was killed and three more were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, adding to the dozens of people already killed this year in mass shootings across the United States.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×