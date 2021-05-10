OPEN APP
Home >News >World >1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at US customs office

A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida on Monday, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

The shooting happened in an office park in south Orlando, police said.

A man and a woman were entering the immigration office when another man drove up and confronted them. The suspect fired a weapon, striking the man who died at the scene, said Lt. Diego Toruno, a spokesman for the Orlando Police Department.

The woman managed to escape. The suspect drove off and was pursued by a responding police officer into neighboring Osceola County, where he was arrested, Toruno said.

Investigators were trying to figure out what relationships the people involved might have had with each other. “We're working on that right now," Toruno said. No identities were released immediately.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

