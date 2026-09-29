$1 million bounty on Goldy Brar: What is his India connection and why is he on FBI's wanted list?

Gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar was added to the FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives on Monday. The agency has announced a $1 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

“Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada,” the FBI said.

Here's all we know about the wanted gangster:

Who is Goldy Brar? Goldy Brar is a Canada-based gangster. Born Satinderjeet Singh in 1994 in Punjab’s Muktsar district, Brar moved to Canada in 2017 on a student visa.

He is a fugitive in the United States and the alleged North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group.

Wanted in India for murder, drug trafficking and extortion, he is accused of masterminding Sidhu Moose Wala’s 2022 killing. Declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Brar is linked to Babbar Khalsa International and several high-profile crimes.

Brar is also on Canada’s top 25 most wanted list, with a $50,000 reward for his capture under its BOLO (Be on the Lookout) programme. Authorities allege he runs international crime rackets between India, Canada and the US.

FBI’s wanted bulletin lists multiple aliases for the fugitive, including "Goldy Brar," Satinderjeet Singh Brar, Satinder Jeet, and Satinder Jit Singh Brar.

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Why is the FBI looking for him? The FBI has added Goldy Brar to its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, warning that he should be considered armed, dangerous, and an escape risk. The agency has announced a $1 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

What crimes is he accused of? Goldy Brar is allegedly involved in a wide array of violent acts across Southern California, the wider United States, and Canada.

The FBI and international authorities accuse him of orchestrating assassinations of political and religious figures, murders, shootings, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, arson, death threats, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

What official charges have been filed against him in the US? On July 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued for him by the United States District Court for the Central District of California. He is charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion; and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

What is Operation Hardball? Brar was identified as a fugitive following "Operation Hardball," a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups.

In July, US authorities announced charges against 37 defendants linked to three such groups. Investigators allege that Brar serves as a leader of the Bishnoi enterprise, helping direct its members and associates worldwide.

What are international authorities saying about him? Officials are coordinating across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia to capture him.

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli stated the administration is determined to bring the "full force of the law" upon transnational gangs. Lisa Moreland, deputy commissioner of federal policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), emphasised that Brar’s network has wreaked "devastating havoc on countless lives" and urged that “no one should feel any loyalty toward him.”

What high-profile crimes is he accused of in India? Goldy Brar gained significant notoriety when he claimed responsibility, on behalf of the Bishnoi gang, for the assassination of popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala on 29 May 2022.

Earlier that same month, a court in Faridkot, Punjab, issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him for the murder of District Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Is he considered a terrorist by the Indian government? Yes. In 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officially designated Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The MHA and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) allege that Brar works closely with pro-Khalistani extremists, including the terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and is backed by Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI.

He is accused of using drones to smuggle high-grade arms and explosives across the border, funding radical activities, and making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders.

What actions have Indian authorities taken against him? At the request of Indian agencies, an Interpol Red Notice was issued against Brar in June 2022, meaning he can be arrested and extradited from any Interpol member country.