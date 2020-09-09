Home >News >World >10 dead, 12 missing as boat capsizes in Bangladesh
10 dead, 12 missing as boat capsizes in Bangladesh

Updated: 09 Sep 2020, 08:03 PM IST PTI

At least 10 people, including five children, drowned and 12 others were missing as a passenger boat capsized after colliding with a sand-laden trawler in a river in northern Bangladesh

There were around 40-45 passengers on the boat when it collided with another vessel on the Gumai river in Netrokona district, the bdnews reported.

While some of the passengers managed to swim to safety, the rest were swept away by the current.

The rescue authorities have so far recovered the bodies of 10 people, including three children aged 2 to 5, while 12 others are still missing.

A team of divers are screening the river, but strong currents are hindering rescue operations, officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

