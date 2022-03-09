10 dead in shooting in eastern Ukraine's Severodonestk: 5 top developments

The number of people fleeing Ukraine's borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes passed 2 million, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II

In the latest new coming from war-torn Ukraine an official through telegram has said that at least ten people were killed when Russian forces ‘open fired’ at civilians in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonestk on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of people fleeing the war flooding across Ukraine's borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes passed 2 million, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, according to the United Nations.

Here are top five latest developments in this thread

10 civilians lost their lives when Russian troops opened fire at Ukrainian civilians' homes and other buildings in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonestk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s executive board is slated to approve a $1.4 billion emergency fund for Ukraine to help it respond to Russia's invasion, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said

Britain issued new aviation sanctions against Russia, thereby giving it the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia. Britain said it will also strengthen its ban on Russian aircraft, making it a criminal offence for any to fly or land in the United Kingdom. Britain also banned Russian oil import

Russia has become a global economic and financial pariah, said a US senior administration official after President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US

Ukraine will on Wednesday try to evacuate civilians through six "humanitarian corridors", including the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. She said in a video statement that Ukrainian armed forces had agreed to stop firing in those areas from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT) and urged Russian forces to fulfil their commitment to local ceasefires.

