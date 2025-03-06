Ten Indian construction workers who had gone missing, were rescued by the Israeli authorities from a West Bank village of al-Zaayem on Thursday.

“Israeli authorities traced 10 missing Indian construction workers to the West Bank & have brought them back to Israel,” said the Embassy of India in Israel in a post on X.

Further stating that while the matter is still under investigation, the Embassy said that it is in touch with the Israeli authorities and has requested to ensure their safety and well-being.

According to the Times Of Israel, the Population and Immigration Authority said that the workers had been held for over a month.

They workers were rescued in an overnight operation led by the authorities together with the IDF and the Justice Ministry, and have been transferred to a safe location until their employment status is determined.

The IDF is said to have identified the illicit use of the passports and later returned them to their owners.

Israeli forces intercepted some suspects at a checkpoint, which led to the recovery of the Indian workers, Ynetnews reported.

According to Jewish Press, the workers had entered Israel legally with the expectation of securing jobs in construction. However, after being promised employment by a resident of al-Zaayem, their passports were confiscated by their captors in the village, leaving them stranded.

The authorities did not say under what physical conditions the men were being held.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said that his office will do everything to protect their rights and integrate them into the Israeli labor market, said the report.