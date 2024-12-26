As many as 10 people were killed in Gaza after Israeli strikes hit a building early on Thursday, December 26. The death toll is likely to rise as many remain trapped under the rubble which crashed after the Israeli strikes. More than a dozen are injured in the strikes.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, five journalists were killed when their vehicle, which was marked as a media van, was struck in the vicinity of Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat in central Gaza. The journalists worked for the Al-Quds Al-Youm television channel.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the reported strikes. As people die, Hamas militant group and Israel accuse each other of not coming to a conclusion on their ceasefire agreement.

As Hamas and Israel traded blames for hindering ceasefire efforts, a baby girl froze to death overnight in Gaza. Mahmoud al-Faseeh, the father of 3-week-old Sila, tried to keep her warm by wrapping her in a blanket inside their tent in the Muwasi area near Khan Younis. But the baby died. Also Read | Israeli rejects ’biased’ warning of famine in Gaza

This was the third death from the cold in Gaza's tent camps in recent days.

The 14-month-old offensive has caused widespread destruction and displaced some 90 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, often multiple times.

Hundreds of thousands are packed into tent camps along the coast as the cold, wet winter sets in. Aid groups have struggled to deliver food and supplies and say there are shortages of blankets, warm clothing and firewood.

“It was very cold overnight and as adults we couldn’t even take it. We couldn’t stay warm,” the father of the baby said. Through the night, Sila woke up crying for three times and in the morning, the baby had passed away.

“She was like wood,” said al-Faseeh.