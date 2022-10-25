Researchers at Queen Mary University of London discovered that non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients were 2.7 times more likely to develop dangerous clots called venous thromboembolisms and were more than 10 times more likely to die than people who did not have the disease, says the study of nearly 54,000 people followed for an average of about 4 1/2 months. The risk was heightened most within the first 30 days after the onset of the condition, but the researchers noted that it may continue to be higher for even longer.