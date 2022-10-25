‘There is nothing about Covid that is normal,’ said Ziyad Al-Aly, director of research and development at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System.
COVID-19 is associated with a higher risk of severe blood clots that begin in patients' veins and spread to the heart, lungs, and other regions of the body, according to a UK study that emphasises the pandemic's role in raising rates of cardiovascular illness.
Researchers at Queen Mary University of London discovered that non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients were 2.7 times more likely to develop dangerous clots called venous thromboembolisms and were more than 10 times more likely to die than people who did not have the disease, says the study of nearly 54,000 people followed for an average of about 4 1/2 months. The risk was heightened most within the first 30 days after the onset of the condition, but the researchers noted that it may continue to be higher for even longer.
According to Ziyad Al-Aly, director of research and development at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, the "astronomically" increased risk of death among non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients serves as another reminder that, despite the fact that many nations appear to have normalised contracting COVID-19 infection. “There is nothing about Covid that is normal," he said.
The discoveries are yet another illustration of the virus's undiscovered risks, which can manifest even in seemingly benign situations. However, the hazards were much higher for patients hospitalised for COVID-19, who had a 28-fold higher risk of venous thromboembolism, a 22-fold higher risk of heart failure, and an 18-fold higher risk of stroke than people who were not impacted. Compared to those who were not infected, they had a 118-fold greater chance of dying.
The report was released on October 24 in the journal Heart and was based on information gathered during the first two COVID-19 waves in the nation from participants in the UK Biobank study. It adds to the mounting evidence that COVID-19, particularly early in the infection, is prone to harming blood arteries and causing life-threatening clots.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.