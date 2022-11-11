100% chance of rain: Pakistan, England may have to share trophy as PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final remains uncertain2 min read . 02:49 PM IST
PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final is scheduled to take place in Melbourne on November 13.
Both Pakistan and England stormed into the T20 World Cup 2022 Final, with dominating performances in the semi-finals. While Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets with five balls to spare, England thrashed India by 10 wickets with four overs to spare. However, the much-awaited final match between the two is now up in the air due to rain scare.
November 13 is anticipated to rain with a 95% chance of 15 to 25mm of precipitation. Showers are highly likely—nearly 100%. As of the morning of November 11, the Bureau of Meteorology was foretelling the potential for a thunderstorm, possibly severe, with heavy rainfall possible.
Rain is expected to threaten the T20 World Cup Final between Pakistan and England at the MCG, raising the possibility of the need for a reserve day and possibly even a shared trophy.
November 14 has been kept as the reserve day. However, that day is also predicted to be hazy, with a 95% chance of rain and precipitation totals between 5 and 10mm. If it is decided that at least 10 overs are not bowled for each side, the reserve day will come into play. The 10-over rule came into effect for the knockout matches. For the Super 12 stage, a minimum of five overs had to be played.
The final match is regarded as live after the toss has occurred. If necessary, finishing a shortened game on November 13 will take precedence, therefore the number of overs will be decreased before the reserve day is used. The game will continue from where it left off on the reserve day if it was started on the actual day but cannot be finished.
At Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the chasing team typically does well because they have won 11 out of the last 20 games. Therefore, it won't come as a surprise if the team that wins the toss chooses to field first.
The Melbourne pitch frequently provides the pacers with some good carry and bounce. No side has scored a 200+ total in this stadium. Because the field is swift and the bounce is predictable, batsmen can also expect to score a lot of runs.
