November 14 has been kept as the reserve day. However, that day is also predicted to be hazy, with a 95% chance of rain and precipitation totals between 5 and 10mm. If it is decided that at least 10 overs are not bowled for each side, the reserve day will come into play. The 10-over rule came into effect for the knockout matches. For the Super 12 stage, a minimum of five overs had to be played.