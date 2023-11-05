Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  100 Israeli doctors sign petition demanding IDF to bomb Gaza hospitals: Reports

100 Israeli doctors sign petition demanding IDF to bomb Gaza hospitals: Reports

Livemint

  • The purported petition, whose image has been circulated on social media, is written in Hebrew. ‘No place is safe for anyone who confuses hospitals with terrorism,’ it was quoted as saying.

Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Even as Israel has drawn condemnation for the alleged excesses committed against the civilian population of Gaza, around 100 doctors in the country have signed a petition “demanding" the bombing of hospitals based in the besieged region, reports said on November 5.

The purported petition, whose image has been circulated on social media, is written in Hebrew. “No place is safe for anyone who confuses hospitals with terrorism," a report in the Dawn quoted it as saying.

“The residents of Gaza who agreed to transform the hospital into a terrorist den and benefit from Western morals, are those who caused their own annihilation, the liquidation of terrorism," the petition added, as per the report.

Muna Omari, who identified herself as a journalist on social media platform X, posted the petition's image, while stating that “100 doctors in Israel demand that the Israeli army bomb and blow up hospitals in Gaza as they are infrastructure for the Hamas movement".

Livemint could not independently verify the news.

The news comes in the aftermath of Israel drawing flak globally for targeting Gaza's biggest refugee camp in Jabalia, on the pretext of neutralising a Hamas commander, on October 31. The aerial strike led to 195 deaths and left at least 777 injured, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry had said.

This was followed by a strike on a United Nations-run school on November 2, that killed 27 persons, according to the Gaza government. At least 12 also died in another strike at a UN school in Jabalia camp on November 4.

Over 10,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the strikes launched by Israel since October 7, as per the figures shared by the Gaza government.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for an immediate ceasefire to minimise the loss of civilian lives. “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is horrific," Guterres said in a statement issued late on November 3. “An entire population is traumatized, nowhere is safe," the top UN official added.

Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 05:01 PM IST
