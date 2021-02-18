OPEN APP
Home >News >World >100 million workers may need to switch occupation by 2030
Graphic: Bloomberg
Graphic: Bloomberg

100 million workers may need to switch occupation by 2030

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 08:15 PM IST Lucy Meakin, Bloomberg

  • One-in-16 workers in China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Spain, the UK and US will likely need to change profession, the McKinsey report said
  • The less educated, women, ethnic minorities and young people will be most affected

Over 100 million workers in eight of the world’s largest economies may need to switch occupation by 2030 as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates changes to the labour force, according to research by McKinsey & Co.

One-in-16 workers in China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Spain, the UK and US will likely need to change profession, a report published Thursday found.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The number of unemployment claims should improve as more people are vaccinated and the economy continues to open up

US jobless claims hit four-week high in fresh labor setback

2 min read . 08:03 PM IST
Commuters standing maintaining social distancing norms during the COVID-19 outbreak at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai

Surprise checks, home quarantine stamp must, marshals in local trains: Mumbai's new steps to curb Covid

2 min read . 07:46 PM IST
BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Be ready to sacrifice your standing crop: Rakesh Tikait to farmers

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
File Photo: Workers carry an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder containing Ebola vaccines onto a helicopter

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

2 min read . 07:30 PM IST

The less educated, women, ethnic minorities and young people will be most affected and, for many, it will mean retraining to seek work in higher-skilled roles as the share of employment in low-wage occupations declines.

The less educated, women, ethnic minorities and young people will be most affected
View Full Image
The less educated, women, ethnic minorities and young people will be most affected
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout