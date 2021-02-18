100 million workers may need to switch occupation by 2030

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over 100 million workers in eight of the world’s largest economies may need to switch occupation by 2030 as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates changes to the labour force, according to research by McKinsey & Co.

The less educated, women, ethnic minorities and young people will be most affected and, for many, it will mean retraining to seek work in higher-skilled roles as the share of employment in low-wage occupations declines.

Click on the image to enlarge

