Home >News >World >100 million workers may need to switch occupation by 2030
Graphic: Bloomberg

100 million workers may need to switch occupation by 2030

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST Lucy Meakin, Bloomberg

  • One-in-16 workers in China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Spain, the UK and US will likely need to change profession, the McKinsey report said
  • The less educated, women, ethnic minorities and young people will be most affected

Over 100 million workers in eight of the world’s largest economies may need to switch occupation by 2030 as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates changes to the labour force, according to research by McKinsey & Co.

One-in-16 workers in China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Spain, the UK and US will likely need to change profession, a report published Thursday found.

The less educated, women, ethnic minorities and young people will be most affected and, for many, it will mean retraining to seek work in higher-skilled roles as the share of employment in low-wage occupations declines.

The less educated, women, ethnic minorities and young people will be most affected
