100 UK firms sign up for permanent four-day work week with same pay
In June, a total of 70 UK firms have also conducted a trial run of four-day work week with no cut to their pay.
With an aim to change Britain's approach to work, a total of 100 UK companies have signed up for a permanent four-day working week with no loss of salary payments to their employees.