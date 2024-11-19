1000 days of Ukraine-Russia war: Moscow flags first use of US-made missiles, Lavrov says West ‘wants escalation’

Russian authorities have said they will react 'accordingly' after Ukraine fired several US-made long-range missiles into the Bryansk border region.

Anwesha Mitra
Published19 Nov 2024, 07:50 PM IST
1000 days of Ukraine-Russia war: Moscow flags first use of US-made missiles, Lavrov says West ‘wants escalation’
1000 days of Ukraine-Russia war: Moscow flags first use of US-made missiles, Lavrov says West ‘wants escalation’(AP)

Threat of an US-Russia nuclear conflict escalated sharply this week as Ukraine fired long-range missiles at a military facility in the Bryansk border region. The development by Russian authorities on Tuesday afternoon — hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine. Officials have since vowed to react ‘accordingly’ and dubbed it a “signal” that the West “wanted an escalation”.

“The fact that ATACMS were used repeatedly in the Bryansk region overnight is, of course, a signal that they want escalation. Without the Americans, it is impossible to use these high-tech missiles, as Putin has repeatedly said,” Reuters quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as telling reporters in Brazil.

An Ukrainian attack against Russia or allied Belarus will be considered a joint US-Ukraine attack — that could trigger a nuclear response — under the doctrine signed on Tuesday. The document will apply in the event of a “massive” air attack — even if it is only with conventional weapons.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India? Dates to be announced soon

“At 03:25 am, the enemy struck a site in the Bryansk region with six ballistic missiles. According to confirmed data, US-made ATACMS tactical missiles were used,” said an official statement.

The Russian defence ministry said its air defences had shot down five missiles during the attack on Tuesday. The fragments from a sixth fell onto an unspecified “military facility” and causing a small fire. Officials said there had been “no casualties or damage”.

Meanwhile Ukraine claimed that it had hit a military weapons depot in Bryansk without specifying the kind of weapon that was used. The Ukrainian General Staff said that multiple explosions and detonations were heard in the targeted area around Karachev. RBC Ukraine also reported on Tuesday that the country had carried out its first strike on a border region in Russia using Western-supplied missiles.

It was not immediately clear whether Russian authorities would respond to the attack in any new way. Moscow has previously insisted that the use of Western weapons against its internationally recognised territory would make the US a direct participant in the war. It has also vowed an “appropriate and palpable response” without specifying details.

Also Read | Putin signs new nuclear weapons doctrine after Biden’s arms decision on Ukraine

War-torn Ukraine received a fresh boost this week as US President Joe Biden greenlit the use of long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia. The ballistic missiles have a range up to 300 kilometres — nearly double the striking distance when compared against most of the weapons in possessed by Kyiv. The weapons suppplied by the US have previously been used to destroy military targets in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine such as Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 07:50 PM IST
