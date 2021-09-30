105-year-old woman, who survived Spanish flu, world wars, succumbs to covid

“In Spain, one can still see, after 2-3 years, the traces of the atrocities of the past," Primetta wrote in a letter to a friend in the midst of her flight. “At Port Bou, the Spanish border, not one house is left standing; everting got destroyed because the town is an important train transit point that brought supplies to the “Reds", the enemy...I've seen so much destruction that I've had enough. The day after tomorrow, I get on the ship, and I'm sure all will go well."