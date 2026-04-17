10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire takes effect after intense fight — all you need to know about truce

A 10-day truce seemed to be holding in Lebanon early Friday, offering a potential pause in the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and possibly removing a key hurdle to a broader deal involving Iran, the United States, and Israel to end weeks of intense conflict, as reported by AP.
However, uncertainty remains over whether Israel will fully halt its strikes on Hezbollah, and whether the group will accept an agreement it was not involved in negotiating, especially as Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon.
Israel and Hezbollah have fought multiple wars and have clashed intermittently since the day after the Gaza conflict began. Although Israel and Lebanon reached an agreement in November 2024 to end that war, Israel has continued near-daily strikes, saying it aims to stop the Iran-backed group from regrouping.
The situation later escalated into another invasion after Hezbollah resumed firing missiles at Israel in response to its conflict with Iran.
(With inputs from agencies)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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