10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire takes effect after intense fight — all you need to know about truce

A 10-day truce seemed to be holding in Lebanon early Friday, offering a potential pause in the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and possibly removing a key hurdle to a broader deal involving Iran, the United States, and Israel to end weeks of intense conflict, as reported by AP.
However, uncertainty remains over whether Israel will fully halt its strikes on Hezbollah, and whether the group will accept an agreement it was not involved in negotiating, especially as Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon.
Israel and Hezbollah have fought multiple wars and have clashed intermittently since the day after the Gaza conflict began. Although Israel and Lebanon reached an agreement in November 2024 to end that war, Israel has continued near-daily strikes, saying it aims to stop the Iran-backed group from regrouping.
The situation later escalated into another invasion after Hezbollah resumed firing missiles at Israel in response to its conflict with Iran.
(With inputs from agencies)