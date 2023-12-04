11 hikers killed after Mount Marapi volcano erupts in Indonesia, 3 found, many still missing
Mount Marapi in Indonesia erupts, killing 11 hikers. Search and rescue operations ongoing for remaining missing hikers.
At least 11 hikers were killed after a volcano erupted in western Indonesia. With a peak elevation of 2,891 metres (9,484 feet) on the island of Sumatra, Mount Marapi erupted on Sunday, shooting a 3,000-meter-tall ash tower into the sky.
A small eruption was taking place on Monday and the search was suspended, Jodi said.
"It's too dangerous if we continue searching now," he added.
There were 49 climbers evacuated from the area earlier Monday and many were being treated for burns, he said.
Indonesia sits on the Pacific's so-called "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.
(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)
