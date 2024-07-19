11 Indians freed from scam centre in Myanmar’s Myawaddy; embassy says ‘working on their…’

11 Indians trapped at a scam centre in Myanmar were released with local authorities' help. The Indian Embassy is working on their return to India.

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 11:05 PM IST
11 Indians freed from scam centre in Myanmar's Myawaddy; embassy says ‘working on their…’
11 Indians freed from scam centre in Myanmar’s Myawaddy; embassy says ‘working on their…’(AP)

11 Indians trapped at a scam centre in Myanmar were released on Friday with help from local authorities. An update from the Embassy indicated that it was now working to ensure their "return and repatriation" to India.

“11 Indian victims trapped at Shwe Ko Ko based scam centre in Myawaddy, Myanmar have been released today with the support of Myanmar authorities and local assistance. We are working on their return and repatriation to India,” the Indian embassy wrote on social media.

The development comes mere days after the Italian police freed 33 Indian farm labourers from slave-like working conditions. According to a Reuters report quoting the police, the alleged gang-masters (also from India) broughrt fellow nationals to Italy on seasonal work permits. They were asked to pay 17,000 euros each and promised a better future.

The migrants were given farm jobs, working seven days a week and 10-12 hours a day for just 4 euros per hour, which was entirely docked from them until they settled all their debts. The police described the treatment as "slavery". Some were asked to continue working for free to pay an additional 13,000 euros for a permanent work permit “which, in reality, would have never been given to them”.

Also Read | Italian landowner is arrested after an Indian worker bled to death in accident with farm equipment

Meanwhile Indians residing in Bangladesh have also been alerted as violent protests wreak havoc. India has dubbed it an 'internal matter' for the other country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured on Friday that all citizens residing within Bangladesh were safe. Officials have issued an advisory for Indian nationals and helpline numbers have been activated.

“As you are aware, there are protests which are happening in Bangladesh. We have around 8500 students and somewhere around 15,000 Indian nationals resident in the country. We have issued a travel advisory for people to be in touch with the High Commission and for us to render any assistance that they may need,” added MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

(With inputs from agencies

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 11:05 PM IST
HomeNewsWorld11 Indians freed from scam centre in Myanmar’s Myawaddy; embassy says ‘working on their…’

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue