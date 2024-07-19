11 Indians trapped at a scam centre in Myanmar were released with local authorities' help. The Indian Embassy is working on their return to India.

“11 Indian victims trapped at Shwe Ko Ko based scam centre in Myawaddy, Myanmar have been released today with the support of Myanmar authorities and local assistance. We are working on their return and repatriation to India," the Indian embassy wrote on social media.

The development comes mere days after the Italian police freed 33 Indian farm labourers from slave-like working conditions. According to a Reuters report quoting the police, the alleged gang-masters (also from India) broughrt fellow nationals to Italy on seasonal work permits. They were asked to pay 17,000 euros each and promised a better future.

The migrants were given farm jobs, working seven days a week and 10-12 hours a day for just 4 euros per hour, which was entirely docked from them until they settled all their debts. The police described the treatment as "slavery". Some were asked to continue working for free to pay an additional 13,000 euros for a permanent work permit “which, in reality, would have never been given to them".

Meanwhile Indians residing in Bangladesh have also been alerted as violent protests wreak havoc. India has dubbed it an 'internal matter' for the other country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured on Friday that all citizens residing within Bangladesh were safe. Officials have issued an advisory for Indian nationals and helpline numbers have been activated.

“As you are aware, there are protests which are happening in Bangladesh. We have around 8500 students and somewhere around 15,000 Indian nationals resident in the country. We have issued a travel advisory for people to be in touch with the High Commission and for us to render any assistance that they may need," added MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

