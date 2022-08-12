110-feet-wide asteroid heading towards Earth can leave ‘Paris-sized’ crater

In the next 5 days, at least 5 asteroids will whizz past the Earth, and of these, at least three will be colossal plane-sized, which, as per astronauts, is alarming. The biggest of the five is the 110-feet-wide 2022 OT1 asteroid that will come within 4.7 million kilometres of Earth on Sunday early morning.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}