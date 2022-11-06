12 people injured in Philadelphia bar shooting

At least 12 people were shot on Saturday night (local time) outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

At least 12 people were shot on Saturday night (local time) outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least 12 people were shot on Saturday night (local time) outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

According to sources, it happened Saturday night in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues, reported Philadelphia local news - 6 ABC.

According to sources, it happened Saturday night in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues, reported Philadelphia local news - 6 ABC.

They confirmed to Action News that 12 people have been shot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They confirmed to Action News that 12 people have been shot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There's no immediate word on the conditions of the victims and it's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

There's no immediate word on the conditions of the victims and it's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden expressed his anguish over the recent gun violence in Raleigh, North Carolina that left five people dead and two wounded.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden expressed his anguish over the recent gun violence in Raleigh, North Carolina that left five people dead and two wounded.

"Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings," Biden said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings," Biden said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Condemning the mass shootings in America, he said that there is so much gun violence that many killings do not even make the news anymore.

Condemning the mass shootings in America, he said that there is so much gun violence that many killings do not even make the news anymore.

The US needs to impose severe gun controls and severely restrict who can buy or own a weapon. American laws are too loose and too lenient in this regard. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

The US needs to impose severe gun controls and severely restrict who can buy or own a weapon. American laws are too loose and too lenient in this regard. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, a US federal judge temporarily struck down key parts of a new law in New York that governs gun licensing earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a US federal judge temporarily struck down key parts of a new law in New York that governs gun licensing earlier. {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}

Judge Glenn T Suddaby of the US District Court for the Northern District of New York said the state has "further reduced a first-class constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defence" into a mere "request."

Judge Glenn T Suddaby of the US District Court for the Northern District of New York said the state has "further reduced a first-class constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defence" into a mere "request."

He said that several law provisions had no historical justification, a controversial requirement put forward by the high court last spring, reported CNN.

He said that several law provisions had no historical justification, a controversial requirement put forward by the high court last spring, reported CNN.

The law was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}

The law was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}

Among the New York law provisions that the state cannot enforce is one that defines Times Square as a "gun-free zone." The law is aimed at placing restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside the home, reported CNN.

Among the New York law provisions that the state cannot enforce is one that defines Times Square as a "gun-free zone." The law is aimed at placing restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside the home, reported CNN.

Critics correctly predicted that the Supreme Court decision - the most comprehensive expansion of gun rights in a decade - would trigger new challenges to gun regulations across the country, reported CNN.

Critics correctly predicted that the Supreme Court decision - the most comprehensive expansion of gun rights in a decade - would trigger new challenges to gun regulations across the country, reported CNN.

The plaintiffs, including at least one individual who wants to carry his firearm in church, argue the state is violating their Second and 14th Amendment rights by denying them the right to self-defence. {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}

The plaintiffs, including at least one individual who wants to carry his firearm in church, argue the state is violating their Second and 14th Amendment rights by denying them the right to self-defence. {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.