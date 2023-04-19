13 yr old dies of TikTok's Benadryl challenge; here are other dangerous challenges parents should know7 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 06:03 PM IST
- The Benadryl Challenge encourage users on the platform to take a large dosage of the medicine to experience hallucinations.
TikTok, a popular video sharing application has a massive young user fan base. With its huge fan base, the video sharing app has always been under scanner for its dangerous challenges which pose threat to life. The app, which boasts more than one billion active users, is regularly accused of spreading disinformation, putting users in danger with hazardous "challenge" videos, and allowing pornography, even though it is supposed to prohibit nudity. In the recent case, a 13-year-old boy from Ohio state of United States died after ingesting 12 to 14 pills of Benadryl, an antihistamine as part of the "Benadryl Challenge" on the social media platform TikTok.
