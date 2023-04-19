Some dangerous TikTok challenges

Blackout challenge: Several children have reportedly died while trying to replicate the so-called blackout challenge, which involves users holding their breath until they pass out. A 10-year-old girl suffocated herself doing a so-called "blackout challenge" from videos posted on the app. In December 2021, Nylah Anderson attempted the blackout challenge using a purse strap hung in her mother's closet, losing consciousness and suffering severe injuries, according to the lawsuit. She was rushed to a hospital but died five days later. In May 2022, girl's mother, Tawainna Anderson sued TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Inc saying the company's algorithm showed her daughter a video suggesting the blackout challenge. As per the November 2022 Bloomberg Businessweek report, the blackout challenge linked to the deaths of at least 15 children from age 12 or younger in the 18 months. As per Sportskeeda report, Blackout challenge existed long before TikTok and has claimed about 82 live between 1996 and 2007 in the US. Skull breaker challenge: The Skul breaker challenge involved three people in the act. The two people on the side jump first and then the person in between the two will do the same. However, when the person in the middle jumps, the two on the other side kick back of his leg making him fall on the ground on his back. The skullbreaker challenge, also known as the "tripping jump challenge" reportedly injured several people in US and Europe. According to the Mirror, a student was hospitalised after sustaining wrist injury while performing the challenge. Many cases of head injury were reported. In 2020, a young boy from Arizona was rushed to hospital after he sustained a head injury, severe cuts in his mouth. Some media reports showed that a teen from Brazil lost her life due to the viral challenge.