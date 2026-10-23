14 Indians on boat attacked near Bab el-Mandeb? Houthis blame Saudi Arabia, claim rescue operation

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group is rescuing a boat carrying 14 Indian nationals that was attacked off Jabal Zuqar island near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Thursday (October 22), blaming Saudi Arabia for the incident.

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The development comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with attacks targeting Saudi energy infrastructure and airports. India has strongly condemned the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the October 21 strikes on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province.

Saudi authorities did not immediately respond on the alleged boat attack. The circumstances of the incident were not independently established in the information available.

India condemns attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the attacks on Saudi Arabia had resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

“One Indian national unfortunately died and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field,” the ministry said.

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The MEA conveyed its condolences to the family of the Indian national killed in the Dammam airport attack and wished those injured a speedy recovery. It added that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was in contact with Saudi authorities and would provide all possible assistance.

India also called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure, describing them as “completely unacceptable”. It said it stood in solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding the kingdom’s sovereignty and expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region.

Aramco asks staff to evacuate Dhahran headquarters Separately, Saudi state oil giant Saudi Aramco has instructed employees to evacuate its headquarters in Dhahran and work remotely, Reuters reported, citing six people with knowledge of the matter.

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The instruction follows a wave of Houthi attacks targeting the kingdom, including Saudi energy facilities and airports. The reason for the evacuation was unclear, and Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for attacks on Aramco facilities in the Red Sea city of Yanbu and the Saudi defence ministry in Riyadh. Saudi authorities have not confirmed the reported strikes.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted drones over Riyadh and Medina on Thursday. Earlier, a Houthi attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday evening killed two people, including an Indian national, and injured eight others, according to the report. Saudi aviation authorities said airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

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The renewed fighting has also raised concerns about oil supplies. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 2.5% on Thursday, according to LSEG data, while oil prices rose to their highest levels since May amid fears of further escalation in the Middle East.

Indian Embassy issues safety advisory The Indian Embassy in Riyadh had earlier urged Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and vigilant amid the evolving security situation.

In its October 13 advisory, the embassy asked Indians to stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels. It also advised them against circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events.

The embassy said it had opened a 24-hour control room to assist Indian nationals and urged travellers to remain in regular contact with their airlines and verify flight updates before travelling.

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The embassy also said Indian nationals whose visit, tourist, Umrah or business visas had expired because they were unable to leave due to flight unavailability would be permitted to exit Saudi Arabia without paying fines, according to information provided by Saudi authorities.

(With Reuters inputs)

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