14 people died after 6.8 magnitude quake hits Ecuador2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Around 50 educational buildings and more than 30 health centers were also affected, while multiple roadways were blocked by landslides caused by the earthquake.
At least 14 people were killed in a strong earthquake that shook a coastal region of Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, which caused structural damage to multiple homes, schools, and medical centres, according to news agency Reuters.
